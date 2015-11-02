FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nowotny says low inflation forces ECB to act -newspaper
November 2, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Nowotny says low inflation forces ECB to act -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must take action given inflation that is well below its target of just under 2 percent, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

“The ECB must act,” Nowotny was quoted as saying by the Kleine Zeitung newspaper when asked why the ECB was considering expanding its bond-buying programme. “But there are no decisions. There are discussions. I would advise more towards caution and a steady-hand policy.”

The ECB is ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course, its head Mario Draghi said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)

