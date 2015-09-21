FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says interest rates to stay low as long as growth is low
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says interest rates to stay low as long as growth is low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - It is to be expected that euro zone interest rates will stay low as long as growth stays low, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“One should not overestimate the possibilities that central banks have in relation to influencing the long-term interest rate,” Nowotny said. “As long as we have an economy with relatively low growth rates, we will have to live with low interest rates.”

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.