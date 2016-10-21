FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fiscal policy needs to complement monetary steps-ECB's Nowotny
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

Fiscal policy needs to complement monetary steps-ECB's Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fiscal policy measures to stimulate growth need to complement ultra-loose monetary policy, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday, adding monetary policy has had as big an effect as it could have had.

"One has to say...monetary policy alone is not the whole lever. To have a really much stronger effect I need in addition support from fiscal policies, from the sector of structural policy," Nowotny told the Gewinn investor conference.

"This has maybe happened to a stronger degree in America than in Europe. That means one cannot put too much of a strain on monetary policy but what we could have done, we have done and I believe with success." (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.