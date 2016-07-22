FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

ECB's Nowotny says Italy's Monte dei Paschi needs quick solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi, which is weighed down by non-performing loans, needed a quick and concrete solution to its problems.

Other Italian banks' problems could be solved by setting up a bad bank, he told Austria's APA news agency.

Nowotny said he expected UniCredit's Bank Austria to have a sufficiently large capital buffer to be able to split off its central and eastern Europe business after a regulatory green light this summer. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)

