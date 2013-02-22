FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny pleased by banks' crisis loan repayments
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 22, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Nowotny pleased by banks' crisis loan repayments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A repayment of some of the crisis loans taken by euro zone banks is a good sign, European Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

He spoke after the ECB said that of the 800 banks that took money in the second round of the 3-year loans, 356 had opted to repay a combined 61.1 billion euros ($80.8 billion) at the first chance on Feb. 27. That was less than half the 130 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll on Monday.

Nowotny, head of the Austrian central bank and speaking to reporters at a conference in the Latvian capital, said the amounts being repaid were quite substantial, which he saw as a sign of “normalisation”. He said it meant banks were becoming less dependent on ECB financing. (Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh, writing by Patrick Lannin, editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.