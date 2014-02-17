FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB Nowotny says negative deposit rate a possibility
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

ECB Nowotny says negative deposit rate a possibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A negative deposit rate is one possible tool the European Central Bank has available to it but no decision has been made so far to use it, governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“A negative deposit rate...is one potential element but there has been no decision and we are still in the process of discussion,” Nowotny said at an event in London.

The euro zone’s nascent economic recovery accelerated in the last quarter of 2013 but it still faces downside risks, mainly from turmoil in financial markets, disinflation and the slow pace of implementation of structural reforms.

“It’s good news that we see improvements in the real economy and how this connects to inflation rates is something that still needs to be discussed,” Nowotny added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.