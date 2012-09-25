FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny says no need to change rates now
September 25, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Nowotny says no need to change rates now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - There is no need now for the European Central Bank to lower interest rates in the euro zone, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

“I do not see the need for a change in interest rates currently in the euro zone,” Nowotny wrote in an online chat with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

Separately, Nowotny also said that setting negative rates for bank deposits at the ECB was undesireable.

“In terms of the deposit facility, negative rates would indeed by theoretically possible but in practical terms I would not consider such a view to be either desireable or realistic,” he said.

Nowotny is the head of the Austrian central bank. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, writing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
