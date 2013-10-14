FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Yellen often warns about lingering unemployment -ECB official
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 5:33 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Yellen often warns about lingering unemployment -ECB official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Janet Yellen, the nominee to become chairman of the U.S Federal Reserve next year, regularly warns at meetings of the world’s central bankers that short-term unemployment can evolve into more permanent “structural” unemployment, a top European Central Bank official said on Monday.

“When central bankers meet every two months in Basel (Switzerland), the one central banker who has spoken out very strongly about this message is Mrs. Janet Yellen,” said Ewald Nowotny, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council.

He added: “We are fortunate that such a central banker” is doing so.

Speaking in New York, Nowotny said reducing high unemployment in some southern euro-zone countries is a “top priority,” but said monetary policy alone cannot solve the problem.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.