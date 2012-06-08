Nowotny-can envisage cutting ECB deposit rate to zero

VIENNA, JUNE 8 (Reuters) - It is possible the European Central Bank could cut to zero its overnight deposit rate that currently controls market rates, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

Nowotny, who is Austria’s central bank chief, added that the ECB had no plans to restart its bond buys or inject more long-term cash into the banking system.

“I can imagine a zero deposit rate,” ECB Governing Council member Nowotny told reporters at an event at the Austrian central bank.

The ECB’s current policy to flood the banking system with hundreds of billions of euros of ultra-cheap funding means market rates now gravitate towards its overnight deposit rate rather than its main interest rate as they do in normal times.

Cutting the deposit rate to zero would take rates as low as they could go, something the ECB was previously reluctant to do.

Nowotny also said the ECB had no plans at the moment to restart its controversial purchases of troubled government bonds or for another round of cheap cash injections.

“Currently I see no perspective for (a revival of) the SMP or (additional) LTROs (longer-term refinancing operations),” he said. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Marc Jones)