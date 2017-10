MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - It is up to Spain to decide whether to ask for the European Central Bank’s aid programme, Governing Council Member Christian Noyer said in Madrid on Friday. The aid mechanism is in place and the ball is in Spain’s court, he added.

A stance against the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme, Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), is a stance against price stability, Noyer, who is also Bank of France governor, said.