ECB's Noyer warns of tensions over winding down dud banks
#Financials
November 22, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Noyer warns of tensions over winding down dud banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Leaving it up to national authorities to wind down failed banks could create tensions with the European supervisor, European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.

“If banking resolution is left to national authorities, tensions could emerge between national authorities and the European supervisor over how to deal with failing banks,” Noyer told a conference.

Speaking at the Bank of France, where Noyer is also governor, he said completing the euro zone’s banking union would improve the efficiency of monetary policy.

“If our monetary policy impulses are not transmitted uniformly to all the euro area countries, to all of the euro area banks, because of negative feedback loops between banks and their sovereigns, it undermines the very foundation of the euro area,” he added. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
