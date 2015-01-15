FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Noyer says euro depreciation "normal" -Europe 1 radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The decline in the strength of the euro is normal given the weak growth rate of the euro zone, European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer told Europe 1 radio on Thursday.

“The falling euro is an absolutely natural factor because growth is weak in the euro zone and it needs to become more dynamic,” said Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France. “The market movement is entirely normal and good.” (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
