ECB's Noyer prods financial sector over Euronext spin-off
January 16, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Noyer prods financial sector over Euronext spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer urged the French financial sector on Thursday to build up its infrastructure, citing the pending spin-off of the Euronext pan-European stock market operator as an example.

“To meet the appropriate aim of financing the economy... I can only encourage the (French) financial sector to seize opportunities to boost its financial infrastructure,” he said in a speech to the industry.

“I‘m thinking in particular about the sale of Euronext, which opens the way for it to be taken over by long-term investors,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, added.

