ECB's Noyer: 'no problem' buying govt bonds if needed

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said he saw no problem with buying government bonds if interest rates rose or if the European economy suffered new shocks that derailed inflation forecasts.

“I would see no problem if the ECB bought other assets and, if needed, government bonds if, for example, rates rose because of a tightening of monetary policy in the United States in 2015,” he told French business daily Les Echos in an interview due to be published on Friday.

Noyer added that he did not consider deflation a “credible risk”, but saw one from prolonged low inflation.

Noyer said the ECB could also buy corporate debt if needed. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Dalgleish)