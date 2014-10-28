Noyer: ECB won't passively accept below-target inflation

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not accept inflation remaining stuck below its target of close to but less than two percent, governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said that forecasts suggest that euro zone inflation would “without a doubt” stand at around only 0.6 percent by the end of the year.

“We do not passively accept at the ECB that inflation is too weak in relation to our target,” Noyer said during a hearing at the French Senate. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)