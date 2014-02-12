FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Noyer says euro's strength is "curious"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The euro’s strength against the dollar is “curious” given that the economic recovery in the euro zone is not as advanced as that in the United States, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday.

“We are in a situation that is a bit curious and all of the economists have been predicting for months that it will change,” he said on BFM Business radio.

“Insofar as we are lagging the United States in the economic cycle, all the economists say that it’s logic for the dollar to tend to appreciate and the euro to depreciate a bit,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey)

