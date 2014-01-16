FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low rates create tough conditions for banks, insurers- Noyer
January 16, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

Low rates create tough conditions for banks, insurers- Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Low interest rates and lingering risks will make conditions trying for the financial sector this year, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday, urging caution.

“A low rate environment and persisting risks linked to the level of recovery in the main economies will remain trying for insurers and banks,” Noyer said in a New Year’s address to the French financial sector.

“In this context, it’s appropriate to remain vigilant,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)

