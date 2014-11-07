FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Noyer says sees cases for buying government bonds
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Noyer says sees cases for buying government bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Central banks should be prepared to buy government bonds in the case of a spike in yields or if it is to ward off the threat of deflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.

Opening a central banking conference in Paris, Noyer warned that ultra-low interest rates risked creating the illusion that governments could go on borrowing without making difficult fiscal choices.

But there were cases where central banks should intervene.

“In extreme circumstances a central bank should mitigate the effects of confidence shocks on sovereign yields by purchasing government bonds,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said in a speech.

“Such an action may be vindicated if there are risks to macroeconomic or financial stability or even if self-fulfilling runs on public debt may be a threat to market access, or lastly to avoid the deflationary consequences of a public debt event,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.