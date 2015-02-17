ECB convinced inflation will return to target under QE - Noyer

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The ECB’s asset purchase programme is large enough to ensure that euro zone inflation returns to its target of close to but less than two percent, governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

“We are convinced that the purchase programme will allow us to reach this objective because it is of considerable size,” Noyer, who is also the governor of the French central bank, said in a testimony at the lower house of French parliament.

Not only would the programme force yield-hungry investors into more risky assets and improve financing conditions in the wider economy, but it would also encourage investors to sell the euro and boost euro zone exports through a weaker currency, Noyer said.

“(This) has positive consequences on foreign trade and euro zone activity,” Noyer added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)