FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB convinced inflation will return to target under QE - Noyer
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

ECB convinced inflation will return to target under QE - Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The ECB’s asset purchase programme is large enough to ensure that euro zone inflation returns to its target of close to but less than two percent, governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

“We are convinced that the purchase programme will allow us to reach this objective because it is of considerable size,” Noyer, who is also the governor of the French central bank, said in a testimony at the lower house of French parliament.

Not only would the programme force yield-hungry investors into more risky assets and improve financing conditions in the wider economy, but it would also encourage investors to sell the euro and boost euro zone exports through a weaker currency, Noyer said.

“(This) has positive consequences on foreign trade and euro zone activity,” Noyer added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.