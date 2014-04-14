FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB prepared to ease if inflation low for too long -Noyer
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

ECB prepared to ease if inflation low for too long -Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank stands ready to take unconventional policy steps to fend off a too-long period of low inflation, though for now it expects inflation to slowly rebound, an ECB policymaker said on Monday.

“Should we note a deviation from this path, we will use every instrument within our mandate, including unconventional ones, in order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation,” European Central Banker Christian Noyer told a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.