FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Noyer unfazed by spike in government bond yields
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Noyer unfazed by spike in government bond yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday the spike in euro zone government bond yields in recent days was not a cause for concern.

“There is no reason to be worried, it’s normal that rates fluctuate,” Noyer told a news conference, adding that ECB monetary policy would guarantee that interest rates would remain low for at least the next 18 months.

Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, however, said that Britain and Europe would suffer if the United Kingdom were to leave the European Union as some politicians there would like.

Turning to the situation in Greece, Noyer warned that the country’s banks risked running out of sufficient collateral to obtain emergency central bank liquidity if the situation in the country did not improve soon. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.