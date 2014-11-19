FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 3 mln euros, deposits 27.884 bln
November 19, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 3 mln euros, deposits 27.884 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
                                              TODAY      PREV
Use of overnight loan facility                    3        70 
Use of overnight deposit facility            27,884    26,169


For additional details click 
here

For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here

For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00

For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=.
To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option.

 (editing by John Stonestreet)

