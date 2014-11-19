Overnight borrowing from ECB 3 mln euros, deposits 27.884 bln

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. TODAY PREV Use of overnight loan facility 3 70 Use of overnight deposit facility 27,884 26,169 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option. (editing by John Stonestreet)