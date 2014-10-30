FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 450 mln, deposits 29.257 bln euros
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 450 mln, deposits 29.257 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 450 412 Use of overnight deposit facility 29,257 41,269 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
