Overnight borrowing from ECB 429 mln, deposits 31.825 bln euros
October 31, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 429 mln, deposits 31.825 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 429 450 Use of overnight deposit facility 31,825 29,257 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting by Paul Carrel)

