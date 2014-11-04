FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 273 mln, deposits 46.471 bln euros
November 4, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 273 mln, deposits 46.471 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 273 1,003 Use of overnight deposit facility 46,471 38,415 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To graph right click and select 'graph' option.

