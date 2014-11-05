FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 101 mln, deposits 41.381 bln euros
November 5, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 101 mln, deposits 41.381 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 101 273 Use of overnight deposit facility 41,381 46,471 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click . To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

