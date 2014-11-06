FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 1 mln, deposits 31.941 bln euros
November 6, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 1 mln, deposits 31.941 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 1 101 Use of overnight deposit facility 31,941 41,381 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click . To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option.

