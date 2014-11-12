FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 101 mln, deposits 27.427 bln euros
November 12, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 101 mln, deposits 27.427 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
                                              TODAY       PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility                  101             0
Use of overnight deposit facility            27,427        27,820

For additional details click 
here

For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here

For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00

For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=.
To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option.

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

