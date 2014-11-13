FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Overnight borrowing from ECB 160 mln, deposits 28.853 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 160 mln, deposits 28.853 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
                                              TODAY       PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility                  160           101
Use of overnight deposit facility            28,853        27,427

For additional details click 
here

For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here

For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00

For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=.
To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option.

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.