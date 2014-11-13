Overnight borrowing from ECB 160 mln, deposits 28.853 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 160 101 Use of overnight deposit facility 28,853 27,427 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option. (Editing by Toby Chopra)