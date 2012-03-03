FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Orphanides says debt crisis easing, not over
March 3, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

ECB's Orphanides says debt crisis easing, not over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 3 (Reuters) - The sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone has eased in recent weeks, ECB Governing Council member Athanasios Orphanides said on Saturday, but said more needed to be done to convince markets the euro zone had an effective crisis handling mechanism in place.

“We have seen a very substantial improvement if you look at where we were in November and where we are now in terms of risk for example of France, Belgium, Italy and Spain,” Orphanides told a conference in Cyprus.

“But you realize we have not solved the problem yet, because the risk is a lot greater than the risk we started off with two years ago.”

