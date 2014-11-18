FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says 70 mln euros borrowed using overnight loan facility
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

ECB says 70 mln euros borrowed using overnight loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV Use of overnight loan facility 70 110 Use of overnight deposit facility 26,169 25,627 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.