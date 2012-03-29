Overnight borrowing from ECB 287 mln euros, deposits 777.163 bln

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 287 395 Use of overnight deposit facility 777,163 773,687 First covered bond purchase programme 56,905 56,926 Second covered bond purchase programme 8,970 8,950 The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in June 2010. The total amount purchased occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues or if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on The ECB launched a second, 40 billion euro, year-long covered bond purchase programme at the start of Nov 2011. For data double click on For details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on the ECB's 60 billion euro covered bond buying programme, double click on For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting by Frankfurt ECB team)