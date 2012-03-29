FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overnight borrowing from ECB 287 mln euros, deposits 777.163 bln
March 29, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 6 years

Overnight borrowing from ECB 287 mln euros, deposits 777.163 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. 	
                                             TODAY       PREV DAY 	
Use of overnight loan facility               287            395 	
Use of overnight deposit facility          777,163        773,687 	
First covered bond purchase programme       56,905         56,926 	
Second covered bond purchase programme       8,970          8,950	
    	
The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in June 2010.
 The total amount purchased occasionally fluctuates due to
valuation issues or if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on
 	
The ECB launched a second, 40 billion euro, year-long covered bond purchase
programme at the start of Nov 2011. For data double click on For
details click here
 	
For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see:  	
 here 	
	
For data on the ECB's 60 billion euro covered bond buying programme, double
click on 	
For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click 
 To graph right click and select 'graph' option.	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt ECB team)

