FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Parliament approves Lautenschlaeger for ECB board
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

European Parliament approves Lautenschlaeger for ECB board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The European Parliament approved on Thursday Germany’s Sabine Lautenschlaeger as new member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board for a full eight-year term.

European Parliament members voted 443 to 47 in favour of Lautenschlaeger, 49, after a campaign in 2012 to appoint a woman to the all-male ECB board.

Lautenschlaeger will replace another German, Joerg Asmussen, who left the ECB two years into his eight-year term to rejoin the German government as state secretary in the labour ministry.

Lautenschlaeger, a Bundesbank vice president, struck a hawkish tone on Monday warning about risks of low interest rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.