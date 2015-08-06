FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish FX mortgage restructure plan could hurt banks, economy - ECB
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Polish FX mortgage restructure plan could hurt banks, economy - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s proposed law to restructure foreign-currency mortgages could lower banks’ profits, reducing their ability to lend, and negatively affect the broader economy by hurting investor confidence, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

“The ECB notes that the implementation of the draft law is expected to entail financial costs for the banking sector,” the bank said in an opinion signed by Mario Draghi, its president.

”The draft law might also have some negative effects if it leads to a deterioration of foreign investor sentiment due to a perceived increase in legal uncertainty and country risk.

“Consequently, the ECB suggests that the Polish authorities carry out a thorough analysis of the possible effects on the economy of introducing measures having retroactive effect.”

The ECB also noted that the retroactive effect of the draft law does not appear to be in line with the principles of EU directives. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.