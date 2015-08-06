Polish FX mortgage restructure plan could hurt banks, economy - ECB

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s proposed law to restructure foreign-currency mortgages could lower banks’ profits, reducing their ability to lend, and negatively affect the broader economy by hurting investor confidence, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

“The ECB notes that the implementation of the draft law is expected to entail financial costs for the banking sector,” the bank said in an opinion signed by Mario Draghi, its president.

”The draft law might also have some negative effects if it leads to a deterioration of foreign investor sentiment due to a perceived increase in legal uncertainty and country risk.

“Consequently, the ECB suggests that the Polish authorities carry out a thorough analysis of the possible effects on the economy of introducing measures having retroactive effect.”

The ECB also noted that the retroactive effect of the draft law does not appear to be in line with the principles of EU directives. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)