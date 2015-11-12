FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi calls for 'fair' clean-up of risky Greek loans
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi calls for 'fair' clean-up of risky Greek loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Loans to the poor in Greece should be kept by the country’s banks, the head of the European Central Bank said on Thursday, calling for ‘social fairness’ in addressing any spin off of the country’s risky credit.

“Compliance with the (Greek aid) programme ... is crucial because one part ... foresees legislation whereby some of these NPLs (Non-performing loans) would go out of the banks’ balance sheet, and others, properly targeted for the neediest part of the population, will be kept there,” Mario Draghi told members of the European Parliament.

His remarks appear to refer to the sale of some risky loans by Greek banks at a discount. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.