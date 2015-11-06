FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch says do more to tackle risky loans
#Financials
November 6, 2015

ECB's Mersch says do more to tackle risky loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A senior European Central Bank policy setter has called on countries to take action in helping banks deal with risky loans.

“More needs to be done at the national level to make NPL (Non Performing Loans) workouts more efficient, like improving intercreditor mediation or in- and out-of-court restructuring frameworks, as well as increasing judicial capacity,” said Yves Mersch, who sits on the ECB’s Executive Board.

“For example, to complete insolvency proceedings in Italy takes on average 1.8 years, while in Ireland it takes just 0.4 years.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

