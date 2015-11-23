FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nouy says plans closer look at banker payouts
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nouy says plans closer look at banker payouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s chief bank supervisor said that it would take a closer look at banker bonuses and dividend payouts, describing instances when payments are at odds with risk goals as ‘at the heart of misconduct’.

“We are strengthening the way in which we assess remuneration policies ... and the impact of variable remuneration and discretionary dividend distribution,” Daniele Nouy told a conference.

“We see incentives - both financial and non-financial - as having a critical role, since their misalignment with business and risk culture objectives is at the heart of misconduct,” she said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.