BRUSSELS Feb 6 Financial regulation since the
global financial crisis underpins stability and the idea of
relaxing bank rules is 'very worrisome', European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
The new U.S. administration last week ordered a reviews of
major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008
financial crisis, signalling that looser banking regulations are
coming.
"The last thing we need at this point in time is the
relaxation of regulation," Draghi told the European Parliament's
committee on economic affairs in Brussels. "The idea of
repeating the conditions that were in place before the crisis is
something that is very worrisome."
"The fact that we are not seeing the development of
significant financial stability risk is the reward of the action
that legislators and regulators and supervisors have been
undertaking since the crisis erupted," Draghi said.
