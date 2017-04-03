ECB sees no evidence of stimulus threat to financial stability -Coeure

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank sees no evidence that its aggressive simulus policy is hampering financial stability despite industry concerns about ultra-low yields on some bonds, ECB director Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"So far we see no evidence that the current constellation of interest rates bears risks for the smooth functioning of markets, nor to financial stability or the transmission of our policy," Coeure told an event in Paris. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)