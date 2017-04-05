FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann would welcome end of QE within a year - Zeit
April 5, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

ECB's Weidmann would welcome end of QE within a year - Zeit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's central bank would be happy to see the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme end within a year, he is quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit.

"The time to keep the foot no longer on the metal, but to take it off slightly ... is approaching in my view," Jens Weidmann said in an interview due to be published on Thursday.

In a preview of the article, the magazine said the Bundesbank president said he would be happy if bond purchases had ended one year from now. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

