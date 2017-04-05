FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-ECB's Weidmann would welcome smaller bond buys in a year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-ECB's Weidmann would welcome smaller bond buys in a year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Vasiliauskas, detail, quotes)

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's central bank would be happy to see the European Central Bank buying bonds at a lower pace in a year's time, he told German weekly Die Zeit.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in the interview the the time to reduce the ECB's monetary stimulus to the economy was approaching as the recovery gained pace.

"The time to keep the foot no longer on the metal, but to take it off slightly ... is approaching in my view," Jens Weidmann said in the interview, due to be appear in Die Zeit's Thursday edition.

Asked whether he sided with his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot in expecting that ECB bond purchases would not be running at their current pace a year from now, Weidmann said: "I would welcome that."

"But generally I don't speculate on the future decisions of the ECB's Governing Council," he added.

Weidmann's remarks in the interview were slightly different than in a preview published earlier, in which it was said Weidmann would welcome it if there were no ECB purchase sat all a year from now. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.