UPDATE 1-ECB not debating changing country mix of bond buys: sources

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not currently considering buying government debt out of proportion to euro zone countries' shareholding in the bank, and the hurdle for abandoning this "capital key" is high, sources close to the ECB said on Friday.

Bond markets rallied after Bloomberg reported that the ECB was considering giving up the capital key due to a shortage of German paper, which investors see as safe and have bought heavily in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

But sources familiar with the ECB's thinking said that several other changes would be considered before any such move, which would have heavy political ramifications, especially in Germany, where many are already uneasy about the ECB's 1.74 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme.

In the case of a shortage of paper to buy, the ECB would first consider raising the limit on how much it can purchase of each bond issue that does not have a collective action clause (CAC), a legal provision allowing holders of 75 percent of the bonds to force the rest to accept a debt restructuring, the sources said.

The ECB does not wish to becoming a blocking minority and sets a general 33 percent cap on individual bond purchases, aand a 25 percent limit where there is a CAC.

The ECB could also amend rules about which assets it can buy to expand the eligible pool, the sources said.

It could also give up a self-imposed rule not to buy debt yielding less than its deposit rate, though that would be difficult, given the limited policy benefit from buying bonds on which yields are already negative, the sources said.

"As in the past, we'll amend the rules if necessary, but it's not on the agenda now," a Governing Council member, asking not to be named, told Reuters. "I would expect such changes to be quite technical. The capital key would be political, however."

The ECB declined to comment.

"NO IMMEDIATE PRESSURE"

"Never say never, but we're quite far from this," another source said. "The asset buys are going fine and we are not under any immediate pressure to modify the rules, so we'll see how the market settles."

Bond yields move inversely to prices, meaning that they fall when the price of a bond rises.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond was minus 0.13 percent on Friday after falling sharply since Britain's referendum. This means that if investors bought the bond today and held it to maturity, they would receive less than the price they paid.

Analysts estimate that over half of German debt is now ineligible for asset purchases because it yields less than the ECB's deposit rate, currently set at minus 0.4 percent.

Reducing purchases of German debt in favour of other countries such as Italy would be likely to draw strong objections from the Bundesbank and revive arguments that the asset buys are targeted at certain countries and therefore constitute illegal financing by the central bank.

A third source noted that yields in "peripheral" countries such as Italy and Spain had risen less than the ECB feared after the vote, and had fallen sharply since.

The bank would have been worried if spreads between core countries and the periphery had widened significantly.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio this week also argued that the ECB would need to wait and see where markets settled before contemplating any move.

"There's an extremely high bar for changing the capital key, so I think the ECB is likely to opt for other measures to deal with the scarcity issue," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.

Still, analysts have long pointed out that the ECB could eventually run out of debt to buy in several countries, requiring some adjustment, especially if the scheme is not ended next March, as now scheduled. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)