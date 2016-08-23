ECB faces bulked-up govt bond buying if QE extended beyond March

* Additional buying raises risk of scarcity

* 320 bln eur worth of paper to mature in 2017-19: JPM

* Govt bonds start maturing in March

By John Geddie and Francesco Canepa

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will have to bump up its monthly purchases of government bonds if it decides to continue buying beyond March 2017, just to ensure maturing paper does not reduce the pace of its money printing.

J.P. Morgan estimates 320 billion euros ($363 billion) worth of bonds will mature between 2017 and 2019, and will need to be invested again to honour an ECB pledge to redeploy the money it receives when bonds are repaid.

This additional buying could compound liquidity problems that have created unpredictable price swings in the bond market, and the ECB might find it hard to source enough paper and keep within its purchase criteria in some countries - notably Ireland and Portugal where it has already scaled back transactions.

Most of the maturing paper is government debt that the ECB started buying in March 2015 in a bid to kick-start inflation and growth in the euro zone by lowering the cost of borrowing.

With inflation hovering around zero, expectations are growing that the ECB will announce an extension of its quantitative easing (QE) programme, possibly as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 8.

This has led analysts to start questioning how the ECB would approach the reinvestment of maturing government bonds if the money-printing scheme continues.

An ECB spokeswoman said any redemption is added to the 80 billion euros of assets the Bank buys every month.

Given that the government bonds bought by the ECB since 2015 have not matured yet, so far this has only applied to covered and asset-backed bonds, which have added a few hundred million euros to the monthly purchases.

But any extension of the government bond-buying scheme, which accounts for roughly 80 percent of the 1.17 trillion euros worth of assets bought so far, would present a much bigger challenge, especially as that paper becomes hard to find.

To keep its balance sheet expanding at its current tempo, the ECB will have to reinvest the money it receives when its government bond holdings mature - similar to the Federal Reserve's approach in 2010 when it announced a second round of bond buying.

A failure to do so would signal the ECB is willing to curb the pace of money printing, potentially exposing it to the risk of a market backlash.

"That would definitely be a problem because it would be the first signal that there was less stimulus coming up," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

Although conditions were different and the dollar has a far higher market profile than the euro, a flavour of what might ensure can be gauged from the reaction in mid-2013 when the Federal Reserve announced a tapering of its QE programme.

Bond and stock prices collapsed, even though the Fed move came in response to improving economic conditions.

By contrast, inflation in the euro zone is nowhere near the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and its President Mario Draghi has flagged economic risks, including Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

AGE OF MATURITY

The ECB began buying government bonds in March 2015 and set a minimum maturity of two years, beyond the programme's original end-date of September 2016 which was later pushed back by six months.

It also announced last December that maturing principal payments on the securities purchased would be reinvested for as long as it deems necessary.

Estimates from JP Morgan show that 19 billion euros of bonds would need to be reinvested in 2017, ramping up sharply to 103 billion euros in 2018 and 197 billion euros in 2019.

"You have an issue about how heavy the programme would feel in the market if you add reinvestments on top of the monthly purchases," said Gianluca Salford, European rates strategist at the U.S. bank.

The signs the ECB is already finding it difficult to source some countries' bonds suggest higher monthly purchases would further raise the need for tweaks to QE to alleviate supply problems.

Sources close to the ECB told Reuters earlier this year that, to expand the pool of eligible assets, the bank would first consider raising the limit on how much it can purchase of each bond issue not protected by collective action clauses, or amend rules about which assets it can buy.

The ECB sees a higher hurdle to abandoning its 'capital key', which dictates that government debt be bought in proportion to euro zone countries' shareholding in the bank, because that would have political and legal ramifications, the sources said.