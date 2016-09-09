FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

ECB considering changes to QE amount, capital key and yield floor: Rimsevics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering changing the size of its bond-buying programme, its country composition and the minimum yield of the debt it can buy, among other measures, ECB rate setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Friday.

"There are three elements: capital key, purchase amount of securities and the third relating to reduction of the deposit rate (yield) floor," said Rimsevics. "So, all those questions are being considered there and, of course, some others as well most probably."

"But... we have to be patient most probably and have to let those committees work until December and I think that that's when we will know if it is necessary at all to modify the composition in any way." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth Jones)

