FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
No talk at ECB meeting of tapering QE or extending it - Draghi
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

No talk at ECB meeting of tapering QE or extending it - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank did not discuss at its latest meeting either ending its asset-buying programme or extending it, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"Sometimes it's ... important to say what we did not discuss. And we didn't discuss tapering or the intended horizon of our asset purchase programme," he told a news conference after the ECB left monetary policy unchanged.

Speculation has been rising that the ECB will extend its 80 billion euros per month bond purchases, designed to boost the economy and inflation. There have also been reports that the bank is looking into how to eventually end the programme.

Draghi said an abrupt end to the programme was unlikely. Winding down such programmes is known as tapering. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.