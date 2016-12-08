FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Weidmann did not agree to ECB decision to extend bond buys - FAZ
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 4:47 PM / 8 months ago

Weidmann did not agree to ECB decision to extend bond buys - FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The president of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, did not agree with Thursday's decision by the European Central Bank to extend its bond purchases, German newspaper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported.

The Bundesbank declined to comment on the report, in which the FAZ said Weidmann, who sits on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, expressed objections to the plan.

The ECB trimmed back its asset buys in a surprise move on Thursday but promised protracted stimulus to aid a still fragile recovery, and dismissed any talk of tapering the programme away.

Central banking sources told Reuters that Weidmann's scepticism about the ECB's bond-purchase programme is well known and has not changed. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.