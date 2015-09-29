Bundesbank says ECB should look beyond oil price volatility

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should look beyond energy price volatility when setting monetary policy, especially as the oil price fall is boosting consumer spending power and lifting growth, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

German inflation turned negative in September for the first time in eight months, fuelling worries that the euro zone was also heading back to deflation, despite the ECB’s massive 60 billion euro ($68 billion) per month asset-purchase programme.

The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent and this month raised the prospect of expanding or extending the asset purchases, known as quantitative easing, as the risk increased that inflation would miss the target in 2017 as well.

“I continue to believe that monetary policy should look through the energy price-induced inflation fluctuations, because they are temporary and they increase purchasing power and thereby strengthen the economy anyway,” Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB’s governing council, said.

Weidmann said the asset purchases blur the line between monetary and fiscal policy so such an instrument should only be used in case of emergency, and expansionary policy should be rolled back as soon as possible. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Additional reporting by Keith Weir and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)