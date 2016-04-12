FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank's Weidmann says an expansionary monetary policy stance appropriate - FT
April 12, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Bundesbank's Weidmann says an expansionary monetary policy stance appropriate - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - An expansionary monetary policy is currently appropriate, the head of Germany’s central bank told the Financial Times in an interview published on its website on Tuesday.

“It’s not unusual for politicians to have opinions on monetary policy, but we are independent,” Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB’s policy-setting governing council, said.

“The ECB has to deliver on its price stability mandate and thus an expansionary monetary policy stance is appropriate at this juncture regardless of different views about specific measures.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

