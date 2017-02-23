FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank braces for QE losses after lowest profit in decade
February 23, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 6 months ago

Bundesbank braces for QE losses after lowest profit in decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany's central bank posted its smallest profit in more than a decade in 2016 as it set aside more money against potential losses on the bonds it is buying as part of the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, data showed on Thursday.

The Bundesbank recorded a net profit of 399 million euros, the lowest since 2004 and a sharp drop from the 3.2 billion euros bagged in 2015, largely due to higher provisions and writedowns.

Commenting on the results, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said it was right for the ECB to discuss closing the door to a further policy easing in the future. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

