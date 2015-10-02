FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German regulator hits out at ECB on banking supervision
October 2, 2015

German regulator hits out at ECB on banking supervision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisors should be more transparent in their work, a top German regulator argued on Friday, showing the frictions that dog the new regime to monitor lenders.

Last year, the ECB took over the role of supervising big banks across the 19-country euro zone, setting it on a collision course with regulators who had previously done the job in countries such as Germany.

On Friday, Andreas Dombret, a member of the Bundesbank’s executive board, criticised the ECB, saying that it had not done enough to spell out how it is assessing banks and setting their capital levels, for instance.

“One point which could be improved is transparency,” Dombret told journalists. “The SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism) supervisors could disclose more comprehensively the new supervisory concepts and the underlying methods used.”

Dombret referred in particular to the process of setting individual capital levels for banks, a procedure to make banks safer. This typically increases their costs and has already caused friction with Italy.

Although the ECB has attempted to explain how it works, the authority is difficult to challenge and it has discretion in demanding changes at banks. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

